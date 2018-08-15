“Our own Marvel Universe”: Creators of “My Favorite Murder” launch a podcast network

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, who created and host the true crime/comedy show, are launching a project called Exactly Right, in partnership with the podcasting platform Stitcher. The network will incubate and produce its own set of podcasts, which they say will span a diverse set of topics. They haven’t announced the lineup yet, but they say those details will come soon.

According to Kilgariff and Hardstark, this network was part of the plan ever since they signed a deal with Midroll Media–Stitcher’s parent company–last year. Then, My Favorite Murder had been around for a little over a year and already amassed a ravenous audience. In September 2017, the show boasted 1 million listeners per episode. Now, it brings in about 19 million listeners each month.

It’s been nearly a year since the duo joined Midroll, and we’re starting to see how they’ve been building out their business. Ad revenue is, of course, part of the model, but it’s only the beginning. The hosts have also been touring internationally with its live shows, as well as selling merchandise to their fanbase. Last week, they announced they were working on a book, set to be published next year. And now we have this network announcement, which will let Kilgariff and Hardstark incubate new talent and expand their reach–all while giving Stitcher more shows to sell ads against.

Kilgariff tells me the network will codify something they’ve been doing all along: recommending podcasts, both on the show itself and in general to anyone who will listen. Exactly Right, she says, lets the hosts “take a little bit of ownership of it.” The network is “a cool way to use the renown that this podcast has earned us.”

“I think that’s what’s cool about our podcast–[listeners] respect our opinions, they like to think about our ideas,” Hardstark adds. “We’re able to steer these ideas into making them professional podcasts.”

Breaking out of the genre mold

Exactly Right proudly embraces its My Favorite Murder roots, but the founders say the new network intentionally runs the gamut in terms of subject matter. Its website says it will feature “bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere.”