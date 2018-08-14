Vitamix recall: Your $500 blender might hurt you—here’s what you need to know

Hey, did you fork over $500 for a blender recently? We’re not here to mock your life choices, but we are here to warn you: Your Vitamix might hurt you.

The company has issued a voluntary recall of two series of blending containers after nearly a dozen customers reported that the mixing containers were separating from the base, exposing the sharp blades, and cutting their hands.

In the parlance of the recall warning, this is a “laceration hazard.” In case your bleeding hand wasn’t enough of a tell-tale sign to stop making ultra-smooth smoothies, a recall statement on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website warns: “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blending containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.”

Here are a few more details:

The recall affects the company’s 20-ounce Blending Cups and 8-ounce Blending Bowls, specifically, those with blades manufactured in March of this year and earlier.

The date will be written in the format of MM-YY, or “03-18,” and can be found on the top of the blade in the device’s base.

The recall affects a total of about 105,000 parts.

Vitamix will either fix the problem for you, or if you trust your DIY skills, it is offering free repair kits to consumers who can prove they are in possession of faulty devices. Call 888-847-8842, or visit Vitamix.com to double check whether your blending unit is waiting to hurt you.

#Recall: Vitamix Ascent and Venturist series blending containers can separate from blade’s base, posing laceration hazard. Get free repair kit. CONTACT: 888-847-8842 or online at https://t.co/qOG3ttiZxL or https://t.co/NyH3BLrJkQ. Full recall notice on https://t.co/obu9t3blaJ. pic.twitter.com/d67dtF9ugg — Vitamix (@Vitamix) August 9, 2018

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the blending containers, not the blenders themselves, are being recalled.