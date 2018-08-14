Erdogan: Turkey will boycott Apple’s iPhone

The Turkish president has vowed to boycott American electronics in his country, including Apple’s iPhone, reports Bloomberg. The boycott threat comes after the U.S. imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkey’s steel and aluminum imports. Those moves in part led to the Turkish lira crashing this week–something Erdogan claims is an economic attack against his country. In a televised address to his nation, Erdogan said he would retaliate against the U.S. by boycotting American electronic goods: