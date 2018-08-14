Bitcoin price keeps falling and just dipped below $6,000

The world’s most well-known cryptocurrency fell below the $6,000 threshold for a time being this morning. As of this writing, the currency has recovered a bit to around $6,044. However, falling below the $6,000 mark should be enough to cause alarm among cryptocurrency investors. The price is a far cry from bitcoin’s all-time high of almost $20,000 back in December 2017. This month alone, bitcoin has fallen more than 26%. And bitcoin is still performing better than other popular cryptocurrencies. Popular coin ethereum has fallen a whopping 40% in the last month alone, says Bloomberg.