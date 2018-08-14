Facebook wins rights to show top-flight Spanish league soccer in India

The agreement is the first direct deal with a major soccer league for Facebook, reports Bloomberg. Under the three-year agreement, Facebook will have the right to carry Spain’s La Liga games in eight countries including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The deal comes as Facebook looks to up its sports offerings, drawing more people to the platform and getting them to stay on it longer. The Indian rights to La Liga soccer are particularly important given the size of India’s population. Last year Facebook bid $600 million to stream Indian cricket but lost to 21st Century Fox.
