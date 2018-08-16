The Kurdish refugee now taming a wild frontier of geometry

Algebraic geometry is a blending of cultures, too. On one side there’s algebra, the study of equations, and on the other side there’s geometry, the study of shapes. The two offer different ways of looking at the same problems. Take the algebraic equation y = 2x – 3. If you plot its solutions you get a geometric object–a straight line. The two perspectives are complementary. If you wanted to identify a solution common to two equations, like y = 2x – 3 and y = 3x + 5, you could find the answer through algebra, or you could graph both equations and see where they intersect.

“Sometimes a geometric question can be solved by algebraic methods and sometimes an algebraic question can be solved by geometric methods,” said János Kollár, a mathematician at Princeton University. “You can go between these two sides and enrich both of them.”

Linear equations are the simplest algebraic equations. There are many other types. They can have more variables, and those variables can be raised to different degrees. You can also think about the set of solutions common to a group of equations. This set is known as an “algebraic variety.” An infinite number of algebraic varieties exist; each has a unique geometric representation.

“The most important thing is the shape, the form, the structure of the set of solutions,” Birkar said. “The set of solutions is what we call roughly an algebraic variety.”

Algebraic varieties are an unruly mob. Mathematicians would like to impose some order on them. This impulse is not so different from the urge to classify biological life–the living world feels more tractable to our minds, and more meaningful in its shape, if we think in terms of phyla and families rather than reckon with each organism on its own.

Birational geometry is a way of transforming algebraic varieties so that they can be classified. It’s a type of surgery: You start with an algebraic variety, which has its own idiosyncratic form, then cut off some of its bumps and smooth out some of its creases, until you end up with a more generic shape. There are strict limits on what you’re allowed to cut, which ensure that you don’t totally efface the variety you started with. Post-surgery, many previously distinct varieties will now look the same; these are said to belong to the same “birational equivalence class.”

“We’re focusing on the big picture and not worrying about varieties disagreeing on some small subset of points,” said Christopher Hacon, a mathematician at the University of Utah and a leading figure in birational geometry who will be giving a speech on Birkar’s work at the Fields Medal ceremony in Rio.

There are three broad birational equivalence classes: Fano varieties, Calabi-Yau varieties, and varieties of general type. The three classes are generic shapes, in the same way that the term “insect” is generic relative to the specific organisms that fall under that heading. Each class has a different type of uniform curvature (either uniformly positive, uniformly flat or uniformly negative, respectively). Mathematicians hope to be able to show that every algebraic variety reduces to one of these three types of generic shapes through the process of birational transformation.

“We are hoping to find objects that have the same kind of curvature everywhere,” Kollár said. “We don’t want something that sometimes looks like a saddle, sometimes like a sphere, and sometimes has flat parts. That’s too complicated.”

Points of Order

Birkar has done his most important mathematics in his dining room, working alone. On a typical day, he will work at the table, getting up to pace and think, make tea, or put on music, often classical or contemporary Kurdish songs. “A lot of it goes on in my mind. Sometimes the whole day maybe I write just one page,” he said. After a few hours of thinking he likes to clear his mind with a bike ride along the trails that weave through his neighborhood.

From a distance, it might be hard to detect the roiling intellectual activity that characterizes Birkar’s days. A few years ago he was in Thailand, visiting his wife’s family. One afternoon her grandfather said to her, “What kind of job does your husband have? He was in the garden staring at a mango tree doing nothing.”

But among mathematicians, Birkar is known for the intensity with which he attacks problems. “My impression is he tends to be a bit solitary, focused and determined on the problems he’s working on,” Hacon said. “He’s really into mastering the technical details of the problem at hand, and with great success.”

Birkar’s work on algebraic varieties is part of an ongoing effort known as the minimal model program. The goal is to prove that all algebraic varieties can be reduced to one of the three basic types through birational transformation. The minimal model program goes back more than 100 years to a group of Italian mathematicians who first classified two-dimensional algebraic varieties (varieties with three variables). More recently, in the 1980s, Shigefumi Mori proved that all three-dimensional algebraic varieties (varieties with four variables) reduce to one of these three types. Mori, a mathematician at Kyoto University and the current president of the International Mathematical Union, won the Fields Medal in 1990 for this work.

But after Mori’s result, the field of birational geometry went quiet. “There were huge challenges to extending this to higher dimensions,” Birkar said.