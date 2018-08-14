Girl Scouts unveil yet another new cookie even though all anyone wants is Thin Mints

When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, most people know what they like—Thin Mints. Everything else is chocolate-coated trash. Okay, fine, not trash, but not something you’d eat until you’ve been strong-armed by six-year-olds trying to build their entrepreneurial skills.

And yet that does not stop the Girl Scouts from pushing new and different flavors. They have just announced that a Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will be available in select areas during the 2019 cookie season. As the name makes blatantly obvious, the cookies feature rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt. So basically Samoas without the coconut or the pesky gluten. This is the second gluten-free cookie the Girl Scouts have unveiled, the other being Toffee Tastic.

Anyway, the last time the Girl Scouts added a new flavor was back in 2016 when they released S’more cookies for those times when you can’t build a campfire to roast your own marshmallows. This new cookie sounds marginally better since it has a sweet-savory thing going for it, and if you’re accosted by adorable business-minded six-year-olds, who knows what might happen.

That said, the Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie has one thing going against it—it’s not Thin Mint.