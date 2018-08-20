4 famous failures that became massive successes

Throughout my years as a journalist, failure is probably the most frequent subject I’ve talked about with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and tech industry CEOs. It’s a subject virtually all of them have admitted to being personally familiar with. In fact, most of the VCs and CEOs I’ve spoken with say they would be loath to invest in someone, either through funding or offering them a job, if that person hasn’t personally experienced failure before.

Failure is fundamental to our growth. If we can learn from what went wrong and why we know what to avoid or alter in the future to avoid a repeat. Or as Bill Gates once put it: “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

Of course failure is no fun when you are living through it, and it’s often months or years before we can look back at it and recognize it for the great teacher it is. To find examples of this look no further than the four examples below of famous “failures” who would not have achieved massive success had they given up.

Colonel Sanders

Colonel Harland David Sanders is one of my favorite stories of a person who turned a string of failures into success. It’s because his success–franchising his “Kentucky Fried Chicken” secret recipe, which made him a millionaire–didn’t happen until he was 62, showing massive success isn’t limited to the young and can occur any time in your life.

Before Sanders found success with his recipe, he had multiple other failed careers, including as a lawyer and as a salesman selling various wares including lamps, insurance, and tires. But what’s most incredible about Sanders’s story is that he reportedly failed over 1,000 times to sell his chicken recipe. It wasn’t until his 1,010th time in trying to sell the recipe that he got someone to bite–and the rest is history. Had Sanders decided to give up after hearing his 10th, 100th, or even 1,000th “no” the fast food industry would be a very different landscape today.

Rovio

Rovio is one of the biggest gaming success stories of all-time. Its Angry Birds franchise has been a staple of mobile gaming since its release in December 2009–and by 2012 the franchise has hit over one billion downloads. Further, Angry Birds made the successful transition from video games to merchandising, television shows, and even a full-length feature film with the sequel due out next year. Given this, you’d think Rovio simply had success built into its DNA.