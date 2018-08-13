Thrillist staff refuses to work as union contract negotiations sputter

Employees at Thrillist, the New York-based food and culture website owned by Ben Lerer’s Group Nine Media, are not reporting for work today. The staff has been fighting for a union contract for well over a year and a half–and has been trying to collectively bargain with its parent company for about a year.

According to the Thrillist Union Twitter account, Group Nine refuses to agree to certain key issues, which include “livable salary minimums and fair annual increases.” Thus, they now want to send a clear message to the higher-ups.

A statement from the Thrillist Union on why we decided to meet at the @WGAEast offices this morning instead of reporting to work. pic.twitter.com/5mpLXqUNQs — Thrillist Union (@thrillistunion) August 13, 2018

Because of this, the staff has decided to show their solidarity and refuse to work this morning. Instead of going to the Thrillist office, they are gathering all day at the Writers Guild’s building.

Thrillist isn’t the only Group Nine Media property fighting for a union contract. The viral animal content website The Dodo also formed a union earlier this year. We’ll see if this drawn-out Thrillist ordeal will inform how the parent company deals with its other site.

I reached out to Group Nine for comment and will update this post if I hear back.