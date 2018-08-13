Netflix CFO David Wells is stepping down

Netflix is on the hunt for a new chief financial officer. The company announced today that its longtime CFO, David Wells, is stepping down. Wells, who has been in the role since 2010, is sticking around the office until his successor takes over, meaning he gets to be that guy sitting at his desk binge-watching Nailed It while everyone else runs around trying to figure out what to do about the Disney situation. In the announcement, Wells said that he hopes his next chapter will focus on philanthropy.