Netflix CFO David Wells is stepping down

Netflix is on the hunt for a new chief financial officer. The company announced today that its longtime CFO, David Wells, is stepping down. Wells, who has been in the role since 2010, is sticking around the office until his successor takes over, meaning he gets to be that guy sitting at his desk binge-watching Nailed It while everyone else runs around trying to figure out what to do about the Disney situation. In the announcement, Wells said that he hopes his next chapter will focus on philanthropy.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens