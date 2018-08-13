France is banning smartphones in schools

A new law in France that goes into effect in September will see the ban of smartphone use on school grounds for students aged 3 to 15, reports the Wall Street Journal . The law is aimed at addressing the growing concerns of smartphone addiction among the young. France’s education minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, says the ban is intended to remove distractions during the school day and spur students to read a book or play outside during recreational times :

“We’re not seeking to reject technological progress–that would be absurd–but rather to master it, to make sure man is the master of the machine. It all begins with education.”

The new law comes into effect at a time when there is increasing alarm from researchers, psychologists, and even those in the tech industry over the addictive nature of smartphones. Apple and Google are even taking steps to help users monitor their smartphone use with new digital health tools being included in upcoming versions of iOS and Android.