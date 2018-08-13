These charity experiments successfully nudge people to give more

More Americans feel like people should be acting at least twice as charitably as they really do. While most of us feel like people should be giving around 6% of their annual income to charity, the typical person actually gives about half that—only 3% overall. The gap between ambition and action leaves behind a huge sum of potential donations: about $291 billion.

Nonprofit behavioral design firm Ideas42 hopes to fix that. After discovering the discrepancy through its own research in 2016, the organization began experimenting with ways to change it. The result, which was achieved with backing from the Gates Foundation, is a newly released report entitled Best of Intentions. It reads like a theoretical generosity-inspiring playbook, chronicling the findings from several experiments that have nudged people toward auditing their own behavior and then acting more altruistically.

“We think there [are] ways to help people be not only more generous but more intentional and informed about their giving,” says Omar Parbhoo, a VP at Ideas42, and co-author of the report. “Because at the end of the day people want to maximize the impact they’re having, so dollars help but choosing well is also just as crucial.”

The group decided to focus not on solicitations from individual charities, many of which use their own gimmicks to drive emotional responses, but on the underlying architecture that surrounds the giving experience: platforms where people go to make donations, research charities, or view an overall summary of their contributions.

In one case, the group worked with Bright Funds, a workplace donation platform, to create a goal-setting tool and progress tracker on its giving homepage. The widget appeared six weeks before the end of the holiday season. Users could select what percentage of their income they wanted to donate and then enter an annual salary range to see the dollar amount they’d need to give, which they could then lock-in or modify. The experience included a message about what donors typically think people should give because that’s the sort of bar-setting that in other tests has been shown to nudge people toward acting more ambitiously.

Whenever users visited their account page, they’d see the balance remaining to meet that goal. (At one point, the team also sent an email reminder with dollars-given and distance-to-go figures.) In a controlled test of over 18,000 total account members, the setup led to a 7% increase among donors who were already giving regularly, and nearly 18% increase among those who hadn’t started. “We really see people changing behavior when they take a broader picture of their giving,” Parbhoo says.

In another instance, Ideas42 created a different sort of score sheet, which it distributed to the clients of a large (and anonymous) donor-advised fund firm. DAFs are a type of philanthropic investment vehicle that has drawn scrutiny because donors can contribute money for an immediate tax benefit, but then wait years to distribute that money to cause groups. “We ended up sending out a year in review [email] of their activity at the end of November saying, ‘This is the amount you’ve contributed to your account, this is the amount you’ve granted out, this is the number of grants you made,” Parbhoo says. The message also alerted people that they’d get another update after the New Year, a tactic that provides a timely cue for anyone disappointed by their current habits shift that behavior shift not only before the end of the year but in advance of an impending review.