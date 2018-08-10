Four women sue Nike for violating equal pay acts

The plaintiffs allege that Edwards was removed from the company for exacerbating and causing “a hostile workplace environment toward women,” according to the Oregonian story. One of the complainants, a former brand marketing director for Nike.com, alleges that Nike paid her $20,000 less than a male counterpart who was doing the same work, the report says. When the human resources department took no action, she left the company for competitor Adidas. Another former employee—also a plaintiff in the lawsuit—claims in the suit that a male coworker acted hostile toward her when she rebuked his sexual advances.

The lawsuit suit did not ask for specific monetary damages, but demanded an injunction to stop Nike’s discriminatory work practices. As Fast Company‘s Liz Segran previously reported, Nike employees recently received an internal memo stating that the company was changing its compensation program to work toward their diversity and equality goals.