The frustratingly familiar history of workplace sexual harassment

“For years, many women accepted it as a job hazard. Now, with raised consciousness and increased self-assurance, they are speaking out against the indignities of work-related sexual advances and intimidation, both verbal and physical.”

If you read this and thought it was the opener for an article written in the last year, you’d be wrong. It comes from a New York Times piece titled: “Women Begin To Speak Out Against Sexual Harassment” dated August 19, 1975.

What happened in the intervening years between that story and #MeToo and #TimesUp is an evolution in attitudes about what constitutes appropriate behavior in the workplace. At times, it can feel like a one-step-forward-three-steps-back narrative because it took nearly 50 years for the voices of those who had to soldier on while being harassed to gain enough momentum to topple (some) of the high-powered perpetrators of abuse.

While sexism and discrimination are as old as the human race, the very term “sexual harassment” was coined in the mid-’70s by Lin Farley, then director of the women’s section of Cornell University’s Human Affairs Program. “I kept thinking we’ve got to come up with a name,” she told the Times, “and the best I could come up with was sexual harassment of women on the job.” At that time, Cornell did a small survey of 155 women attending a workshop and found that 70% of them said they’d been harassed on the job, and of the 50% who said they reported it found that nothing was done. And at the time, there was no legal protection for the victims.

Not long afterward, in 1977, Ms. Magazine published a cover story called “Sexual Harassment on the Job and How to Stop It” to further raise awareness and give women the tools they needed to speak out.

Related: Would You Know If Your Company Had A Sexual Harassment Problem?

The first sexual harassment case

However, it wasn’t until 1979 when Catharine MacKinnon, a Yale-educated attorney who had attended one of Lin Farley’s consciousness-raising events, published Sexual Harassment of Working Women that the U.S. judicial system began to see its way toward viewing sexual harassment as a form of discrimination.