Hardly anyone showed up for the Unite the Right rally

At least on the white nationalists’ side. The New York Times reports that white supremacists only managed to muster “a couple of dozen” people to show their support at the rally in Washington, D.C., marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That contrasts with the “vast, rolling plume of counterprotesters” and police on hand. Matter of fact, the turnout by white nationalists was so small that the small group that did show arrived early, demonstrated a bit, and then left before the rally’s official start time at 5:30 p.m.
While the small showing will bring relief to many, it’s important to note that hate is not on the wane in America. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism says there were 1,038 hate crimes recorded in the 10 largest American cities in 2017–that’s an increase of 12 over 2016’s figures and the highest number in a decade.