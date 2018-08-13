Hardly anyone showed up for the Unite the Right rally

At least on the white nationalists’ side. The New York Times reports that white supremacists only managed to muster “a couple of dozen” people to show their support at the rally in Washington, D.C., marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That contrasts with the “vast, rolling plume of counterprotesters” and police on hand. Matter of fact, the turnout by white nationalists was so small that the small group that did show arrived early, demonstrated a bit, and then left before the rally’s official start time at 5:30 p.m.