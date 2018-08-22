YouTube’s new strategy for premium content is all about global scale

The big story this year for YouTube’s recently rebranded YouTube Premium subscription service has been the success of family dramedy Cobra Kai, a continuation of the original 1980s Karate Kid franchise. But the rest of the year and 2019 are shaping up to be more about YouTube Premium’s scale—big, ambitious, and ever more global—than finding its next hit.

After fits and starts of marketing its YouTube Red video service and YouTube Music audio service separately, YouTube rebranded them in May as YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. In the subsequent three months, the company has launched the services in 17 markets and announced plans to make 20 or so foreign-language shows in France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India, and Mexico over the next year and a big chunk of the 50 originals that YouTube plans to release in 2019.

At the beginning of August, YouTube announced a slate of three Spanish-language shows for YouTube Premium, including one starring Gael Garcia Bernal, who won a Golden Globe for Amazon’s comedy series Mozart in the Jungle. Now it’s announcing its first Korean original, a documentary film about the K-pop star G-Dragon. The service says it plans to announce more foreign-language originals in the coming months and to launch video and music services in many more countries over the next few years.

You would expect a global company like YouTube to expand its subscription services beyond the United States. But an intensifying land grab for worldwide video subscribers by Netflix, Amazon, HBO—and soon Disney and Apple—has put more intense pressure on YouTube to expand the service to markets where its competitors already have a big head start.

“YouTube is a global product with more than 80% of watch time coming outside the United States, so we’re very motivated to get to a global place as soon as possible,” says Adam Smith, YouTube’s VP for product management. “Each country has different licensing, payment, and partnerships, so we’re moving as quickly as we can to get to as many countries as possible.”

Wherever it goes, YouTube wants to occupy as much of your attention as possible. “It’s a war for time, and everyone wants to keep you inside their world longer,” says BTIG media analyst Rich Greenfield, who says he thinks YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, the company’s $40-a-month cable competitor, are more about brand loyalty than being in the TV business. “If YouTube Premium has more content you want to watch, you won’t leave the platform to go watch something on Netflix.”

Red Out, Premium In

YouTube Premium is the latest go at premium music and original programming for YouTube and Google, which have been pivoting between various approaches and branding philosophies for years. Google launched Google Play Music in 2013 and YouTube Music (originally as Music Key) in 2014 as standalone music services, and launched YouTube Red in 2016 as a bundle that included premium shows from prominent YouTubers like Rooster Teeth and PewDiePie (the latter of whom was later booted off the service), access to the music service, and ad-free YouTube. In 2017, YouTube Red started ordering studio-driven shows like and Cobra Kai and sci-fi thriller Impulse.