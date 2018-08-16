How to prepare for the three most common types of negotiation at work

There is one common component that can make or break any negotiation–research and preparation. It doesn’t matter whether you’re trying to make a convincing case for why you deserve a promotion , or whether you’re trying to convince your boss that you need more resources to complete the project that they assigned to your team.

However, how you gear up for that negotiation will probably differ case-by-case. You should quantify your achievements, for example, when you ask for a raise. But when you’re trying to tell your boss that you need hire an additional team member, you should focus on what you could achieve if given more resources. Here are three common circumstances where you’ll probably find yourself negotiating at work, and how to prepare in each situation.

1. When you get a job offer

In most cases it’s in your best interest to negotiate when you get a job offer. As Camille Sweeney and Josh Gosfield previously wrote for Fast Company, many employers admit to lowballing initial offers because they anticipate that the candidate will try to negotiate. In 2011, an article in the Journal of Organizational Behavior found that those who do ask for more end up getting an additional $5,000 a year. That’s a lot of money when you think of how it can compound over the years for future earnings.

So how what kind groundwork do you need to get a better offer? Tracy Saunders, a former recruiter and the founder of the Women’s Job Search Network, tells Fast Company that when it comes to job offer negotiations, the most important thing is to gain as much understanding on that company as possible. Find a trusted colleague, or someone who has formerly worked there and knows the ins and outs of how their compensation system works. If you don’t know anyone, Saunders suggests looking at sites like Quora or forums where people are talking to each other. She discourages candidates from relying too much on sites like Glassdoor or Payscale, just because the comments are not heavily monitored, and without background context, it’s hard to gauge how accurate the reviews are.

Ideally, you should already be doing this research during the interviewing process, says Lisa Gates, negotiation consultant and the cofounder of She Negotiates. You should be digging up everything you can about the company, Gates said. Look at whether they’ve been in the news, their pain points, and do a thorough background search on who will be interviewing you. Before you go into the negotiation, figure out how your past achievements and experience can help the company. Gates also recommends framing these things as a narrative (and have a few up your sleeve)–ideally that contains “crisis, drama, and resolution.”

Identify situations where you fixed something that was broken, says Gates. Ideally, that story should mirror potential situations you might face in your new role. When you communicate to the company your value in terms and language that they understand, it becomes easier to justify why you should be offered a higher salary (or any other terms you might want to ask for.)

Related: Your cheat sheet to negotiating these five perks with your next job offer