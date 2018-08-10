No, troll, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not owe you a debate

The ancient aphorism urges us not to argue with fools, because people from a distance can’t tell who’s who. This truth is the headliner of so many reasons never to get into a debate with the likes of Ben Shapiro.

It’s not worth your time to know who aging conservative wonderboy Ben Shapiro is. If you don’t already, consider yourself spared. All anyone needs to know is how to avoid being drawn into his Thunderdome of Logic. A thoroughly satisfying lesson on this topic landed this week, courtesy of soon-to-be congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Wednesday, Shapiro challenged the 28-year-old candidate for New York’s 14th congressional district to a debate. For her efforts, Shapiro would compensate her with $10,000 for her campaign. For the uninitiated, this might look like an innocuous offer. Ocasio-Cortez gets to stock her campaign’s coffers while also having the opportunity to win over an unlikely new audience. Make no mistake, though, the offer itself is a manipulative action made in bad faith. Shapiro isn’t looking to match wits with his imagined opponent: He wants to degrade her in public, and turn the footage into content.

First of all, he made the offer knowing full well that either Ocasio-Cortez would take him up on it and he would be able to profit from her sudden political-star status, or that she would turn him down and he would get free, easy publicity from conservative headlines claiming that the Left’s latest hopeful is too frightened to take on the Far Right’s Anthony Soprano Jr. in the Marketplace of Ideas. Ocasio-Cortez chose a third option: She ignored him. After a while, however, when the inevitable headlines started to wend their way across conservative Twitter, she commented on one of them.

Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions. And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one. pic.twitter.com/rsD17Oq9qe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 10, 2018

Not only did she sidestep Shapiro completely, she did so with flair–comparing his debate request to another form of badgering: the catcall. Shapiro handled the diss about as well as one might expect. He accused Ocasio-Cortez of painting him as a sexist and of being anti-Semitic, for some reason, then retweeted about a million and a half people who agree with him. (Sidenote: Shapiro is a fierce crusader against “identity politics.” You know, unless it’s his own identity as a white, Jewish man that’s being politicized.)