No, troll, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not owe you a debate

The ancient aphorism urges us not to argue with fools, because people from a distance can’t tell who’s who. This truth is the headliner of so many reasons never to get into a debate with the likes of Ben Shapiro.
It’s not worth your time to know who aging conservative wonderboy Ben Shapiro is. If you don’t already, consider yourself spared. All anyone needs to know is how to avoid being drawn into his Thunderdome of Logic. A thoroughly satisfying lesson on this topic landed this week, courtesy of soon-to-be congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
On Wednesday, Shapiro challenged the 28-year-old candidate for New York’s 14th congressional district to a debate. For her efforts, Shapiro would compensate her with $10,000 for her campaign. For the uninitiated, this might look like an innocuous offer. Ocasio-Cortez gets to stock her campaign’s coffers while also having the opportunity to win over an unlikely new audience. Make no mistake, though, the offer itself is a manipulative action made in bad faith. Shapiro isn’t looking to match wits with his imagined opponent: He wants to degrade her in public, and turn the footage into content.
First of all, he made the offer knowing full well that either Ocasio-Cortez would take him up on it and he would be able to profit from her sudden political-star status, or that she would turn him down and he would get free, easy publicity from conservative headlines claiming that the Left’s latest hopeful is too frightened to take on the Far Right’s Anthony Soprano Jr. in the Marketplace of Ideas. Ocasio-Cortez chose a third option: She ignored him. After a while, however, when the inevitable headlines started to wend their way across conservative Twitter, she commented on one of them.
Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions.
And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one. pic.twitter.com/rsD17Oq9qe
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 10, 2018
Not only did she sidestep Shapiro completely, she did so with flair–comparing his debate request to another form of badgering: the catcall. Shapiro handled the diss about as well as one might expect. He accused Ocasio-Cortez of painting him as a sexist and of being anti-Semitic, for some reason, then retweeted about a million and a half people who agree with him. (Sidenote: Shapiro is a fierce crusader against “identity politics.” You know, unless it’s his own identity as a white, Jewish man that’s being politicized.)
But sure, go with “the Orthodox Jew who has never catcalled a woman in his life is ACKSHUALLY a sexist catcaller for asking for a discussion or debate.” I’m sure your media sycophants will eat it up.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2018
Of course, his willful misinterpretation of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet further illuminates why one must never debate someone like Shapiro–or other bottom-feeders in the so-called Intellectual Dark Web, such as Jordan Petersen or Dinesh D’Souza. Deliberate misinterpretation is part of the game plan. These people have decided that the debate is the modern duel, because they know they can dodge and weave and make up facts and do whatever it takes never to appear wrong. Presidential debates may be a vital part of the political process, considering the range of things one can learn about the candidates’ debate styles, but these people can’t wait to debate anyone over any ideological disagreement.
The author of an extensively researched Current Affairs takedown of Ben Shapiro studied his technique for “destroying liberals.” He explains the process by looking at Shapiro debating the legitimacy of transgenderism.
“Ben Shapiro isn’t interested in discussing any of this seriously. Just look at how he distorted his questioner’s response about moose: he says ‘Why aren’t you a moose?’ and when she replies ‘That’s different,’ he interjects ‘That’s right, men and women are different.’ She clearly said that species and gender are different (which they are, in that there’s a good argument for revising one of the categories but not for revising the other). But he tried to convince his audience that she had essentially conceded his point, by seizing on and spinning the word ‘difference.’ (We call this ‘sophistry’ rather than ‘logic.’) At every turn, Shapiro shows that he simply wants to make his questioners look foolish, rather than present the facts fairly.”
If Ocasio-Cortez had taken Shapiro up on his offer, it wouldn’t have mattered how much she prepared or how sound her logic was. Shapiro would have emerged with a 30-second clip, edited to make Ocasio-Cortez look foolish in some way, and it would live on the internet forever. Instead, all the people who wouldn’t have been swayed by her argument in the first place will whine about the Logical Jujitsu of her “catcalling” tweet for the duration of one weekend, and then the incident will be forgotten. The only way to beat a troll is to not give it what it wants.