McDonald’s is offering free food “for life” to one person: Here’s how to try your luck

How do you want to spend the next 50 years of your life? The obvious answer is with a McGold Card in one hand and a free Happy Meal in the other.

McDonald’s is kicking off a new contest that will result in a lucky winner bumping the Amex from their wallet in favor of a new Gold Card. The McGold Card entitles the bearer to two free meals a week for the next 50 years, or, you know, until you fall into a french-fry-induced coma, whichever comes first.

According to CNBC, the free food “for life” contest is aimed at boosting the popularity of McDonald’s online ordering system. To enter, simply place an order for six dozen McDonald’s fried apple pies (or whatever you consider lunch) through the McDonald’s app, pay with your now second-favorite credit card, and pick up your food under the Golden Arches. That enters you in the contest to win the prize, valued at $52,350, although the begrudging admiration of your friends and enemies is priceless.

The promotion starts today and runs through August 24.

If you win, your concerns over where your next meal is coming from will be replaced by fears that your heirs will attempt to hasten your death (more than eating a lifetime supply of Big Macs will hasten it) in order to get their grubby mitts on your McGold Card.