WeWork’s first financial report shows off growing revenues and $1B SoftBank deal

Here’s the high-level info:

Revenues Q2 2017: $198.3 million

Revenues Q1 2018: $342 million

$342 million Revenues Q2 2018: $421.6 million

Net loss 6 months ending June 2017: $154 million

Net loss 6 months ending June 2018: $723 million

Adjusted earnings for 6 months ending in June 2017: $63 million

Adjusted earnings for 6 months ending in June 2018: $141 million

Memberships end of June 2017: 128,000

Memberships end of June 2018: 268,000

Enterprise comprises 25% of memberships

287 locations worldwide

Occupancy: 84%

In the past year, WeWork has launched apartments, gyms, schools, classes for professionals, and a whole slate of new offerings for businesses, in a bid to take over the office. It now sells everything from hot desks to whole office makeover and management. Just yesterday, the company debuted a new product for mid-size businesses, a sort of à la carte menu catering to startups that need to quickly upsize or downsize.