Tesla’s Model 3 production head has returned to Apple

Doug Field had previously worked as a VP of Mac hardware engineering at Apple before leaving the company in 2013 to take charge of the Model 3 production at Tesla. Last month Tesla announced that Field would not return to the company after he took “some time off to recharge and spend time with his family.” Instead, as 9to5Mac reports, Field is now back at Apple. Only this time Field isn’t working on Mac hardware–he’s now on Apple’s Project Titan car team. While Apple’s car project has been rumored to have been scaled back over the last few years, a major hire like Field from Tesla suggests Apple still has big plans in the works for their so-called Apple Car.
