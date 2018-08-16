Hackers beware: These stealthy cybersecurity hunters speak your slang

The site, with posts in English and Russian, had a design similar to early-2000s web forums, but instead of fan fiction or thoughts on politics, users post offers to sell illegal goods like credit card numbers and security codes, forged shipping labels, and hosting for botnet operators. Some users on the forum even advertise that they’ll call banks or other companies on behalf of scammers, who may not speak their victims’ languages convincingly enough to impersonate them on the phone.

Barysevich and others at Recorded Future regularly visit such forums on the so-called dark web to gather information that can help their clients understand the digital threats against them.

Offers on such sites can also help discern which companies have been the target of hacks and breaches, and can help Recorded Future learn if online criminals are targeting specific industries—even if they haven’t been attacked yet. The approach works, Recorded Future says, because many hackers rely on dark web forums to sell the secrets they’ve stolen.

“They want to either steal stuff or make money—that’s what it comes down to,” says cofounder and CEO Christopher Ahlberg. “These guys have to go to the marketplace.”

Recorded Future, which was founded in 2009 and soon received funding from Google and the CIA-linked venture firm In-Q-Tel, made big news recently when it spotted a hacker selling training materials and other sensitive information about military drones through an underground forum. The documents weren’t classified, but in the wrong hands they could have helped U.S. adversaries learn about the operations and potential weaknesses of the planes. After Recorded Future reported the offering to the Department of Homeland Security, officials apparently fixed a security flaw that made it possible for the hackers to obtain the documents.

It’s not the first time Recorded Future has made national news for its watchdog efforts: In 2016, for instance, the company spotted a hacker selling access to U.S. Election Assistance Commission user accounts. And at any given moment, the firm is stumbling on lower-profile threats that don’t necessarily grab headlines. “There’s been many examples where we’ve found various sorts of hacking toolsets for attacking banks,” Ahlberg says. “They’re not going to get the same sort of PR.”