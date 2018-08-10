How the #VanLife movement is influencing car design

That’s what Brent Rose–a friend who is a freelance journalist, actor, and prominent figure of the van-life movement–tells me when I ask him about the recent surge of new van models designed for living on the road from companies like Nissan and Volkswagen.

“I’ve seen a massive increase in the number of van-lifers over the last few years, and I think there are a lot of contributing factors,” he writes from the road. Rose, who celebrated his third year on the road with his “vanniversary” on July 15, believes that the surge in the lifestyle can be attributed both to its idealization on Instagram and rising rent prices paired with the availability of 4G mobile internet nationwide. “So many people work from their computers,” he says. “As long as you have reception and power it doesn’t matter where you are.”

Since he started living on the road–which began as a one-year experiment and has evolved into an ongoing project called Connected States–Rose says that the increase in the number of van-lifers both male and female (the latter were uncommon when he started in 2015) has been massive. So has the number of van models optimized for this lifestyle. “It’s been great to see that the van-life movement has become big enough that major auto and RV companies are starting to take notice and build better vans,” he says.

At this year’s Madrid Auto Show, Nissan unveiled two new campers–the NV300 and e-NV200–that it says were specifically designed for van life. Their cute and happy exterior design does look particularly Instagrammy, with splashes of pop color that remind me of the classic 1960s surfer vans. The interiors are easily transformed, the company says, “into the ideal place for four people to stand thanks to an elevating roof, or they can sit around the table conversing.” Both campers have a kitchen with a refrigerator, sink, and water and gas installations. At night it transforms into “comfortable bedrooms with window shades and stationary heating.” The NV300 can even add a second double bed in the raised ceiling–and both are customizable.

While they look amazing, Rose–a seasoned van-lifer–isn’t convinced about the all-electric e-NV200, which is rated at a maximum 170 miles on a single charge. “The all-electric Nissan is very intriguing from an idealistic perspective, but its short range would be a deal-breaker for me,” he says. Both are also too compact for comfortable long hauls, he thinks.

Volkswagen’s new Grand California–a big brother of its classic California model that it introduced at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany–may be a better option for the serious van-lifer. It’s in what the company calls the “6-meter class,” clocking in at 19.68 foot long, with a bathroom and sleeping area in the rear. It’s full of features, like a compact kitchen with a dual-burner propane stove, sink, storage room, a 70-liter pull-out fridge accessible from the outside and the inside, bath with shower, toilet, fold-out sink, and a ventilated skylight. You can even add a high bunk bed for children.