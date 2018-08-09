Fortnite for Android is here (if you’ve got a Samsung phone)

For a certain type of person—you know who you are—the wait for Epic’s gaming smash Fortnite to be available on Android has been excruciating. But if that’s you, and you’ve got the right Samsung phone or tablet , the wait ends today.

At Samsung’s “Unpacked” event in New York—which is mostly devoted to the new Galaxy Note9 phone—the company is announcing that it’s scored an exclusive for Fortnite’s new version. Owners of Galaxy S9, S9+, Note8, Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, Tab S4, and Tab S3 devices can download the beta of Fortnite through Samsung’s Game Launcher app, starting now.

People with the Galaxy Note9 will also be able to get the game that way, but the phone doesn’t arrive until August 24. Another special offer will give people who pre-order the phone 15,000 free V-bucks for use in Fortnite (or, alternatively, a fancy set of AKG headphones).

The exclusive is only for a few days; the beta will be available for other Android devices within the week, according to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who appeared onstage at Samsung’s event. Epic recently announced that it’s bypassing Google Play and distributing <em<Fortnite itself through its website, which makes this Samsung deal all the more striking.