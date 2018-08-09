Today’s Google doodle celebrates the first Native-American woman engineer

Mary G. Ross was born 110 years ago on this day. Born the great-great-granddaughter of Chief John Ross of the Cherokee Nation, Ross was hired as Lockheed Missiles and Space Company’s first female engineer in 1942, reports Time. One of her greatest contributions over her five-decade career was her work on the Agena rocket, which allowed astronauts in the Apollo program to land on the moon. Today’s Google doodle depicts Ross’s portrait over the blueprints of the that rocket. Mary G. Ross passed away at the age of 99 in 2008.