China to Airbnb: You can’t sleep on the Great Wall

Airbnb has been forced to cancel a contest in China that would have allowed a lucky user to stay at a “Great Wall Wonder house”–in other words, one of the Great Wall of China’s guard towers. Airbnb was forced to withdraw the promotion after state regulators rejected it, Reuters reports. The Yanqing District cultural commission said Airbnb’s promotion was not in line with the conservation plans for the wall, which is a UNESCO world heritage site. Airbnb says it’s now working “on a range of other experiences and initiatives that showcase China as a destination.” The company is also continuing with similar promotions in other countries, including ones that let people stay overnight at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Boston’s Fenway Park stadium, and the Paris Catacombs.