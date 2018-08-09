Ikea has opened its first store in India

The store opened today at Hyderabad’s HITEC City and was carefully tailored for the Indian market. Within its 400,000 square feet, the Ikea store features a 1,000-seater restaurant that will sell traditional Indian foods, like samosas, in addition to Ikea staples like its meatballs, reports Quartz. As for the goods sold there, Ikea has tailored those too to fit the Indian marketplace. For example, as Indians hardly use knives to eat, cutlery sets sold at the store will only include forks and spoons. The HITECH City store is only the first of Ikea’s planned expansion into India. By 2025, the company hopes to have 25 stores in the country. Its next one will open in Mumbai in 2019.
