Brand WTF of the Week: Twitter decides to help Alex Jones spread lies

One of the worst things most people can imagine is the horror of losing one’s child to gun violence. For Veronique De La Rosa and Leonard Pozner–whose six-year old son, Noah Pozner, was one of the 20 first-graders killed in the Sandy Hook shooting six years ago–the mourning has been compounded by a harassment campaign on- and offline. The couple has had to switch residences seven times in the years since the tragedy, in order to avoid a group of people who believe this very real suffering is all part of an elaborate hoax.

The man who pushed the misinformation that inspired all the harassment has recently been banned from almost all major platforms he relies on to spread lies–all except for one.

Twitter.

News about Alex Jones, the frequently bloviating founder of Infowars.com, hit like a downhill snowball early Monday morning. First Apple banned Jones from iTunes, with Facebook and YouTube following suit shortly afterward. No one deserves a Profile in Courage, but we’re getting somewhere. By the end of the day, only Twitter remained. The company’s executives apparently laid low and surveyed the reaction to the de-platforming in real time, before making a decision. As even more outlets appeared to take stances against Jones, who recently claimed that special prosecutor Robert Mueller runs a pedophilia ring and who is the subject of multiple lawsuits, Twitter held strong. The company would allow Alex Jones to remain a tweeter in good standing.

After the company was bombarded with negative feedback on its own platform throughout Tuesday, CEO Jack Dorsey released a string of tweets at the end of the day explaining the decision. Doing so only served to throw gasoline on the company’s already controversial position.

Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018