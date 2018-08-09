Move over LinkedIn, Facebook wants to be the place to find a mentor

Facebook is gearing up to mine what it sees as a massive opportunity to engage its users by offering mentorship through its Groups channel.

“Last year, the team worked with a couple of nonprofits,” says Gabe Cohen, Facebook’s product manager for Mentorship. In November 2017, the social network announced the new tool as a pilot program, and now they are rolling it out in earnest.

This is not to be confused with the partnership between Facebook’s Workplace and Ten Thousand Coffees that also debuted a mentorship matching feature recently. The startup is using Facebook’s Workplace to integrate its services to its client companies looking to match mentees with mentors within the organizations.

The good news for Facebook is that they don’t have to reinvent the wheel. In fact, when they debuted Mentorship last year, each mentee and mentor was matched by a nonprofit partner organization to work through a step-by-step program. The programs were developed by the organizations, tailored to fit the mentees, and geared to work directly on the platform through private interactions between the pair.

The pilot began with iMentor (for education) and The International Rescue Committee (for crisis recovery). From the outset, Facebook was eyeing expansion into other areas like addiction recovery and career advancement, according to Cohen. And he’s quick to point out that as “privacy is very important to us” (Facebook’s recent and constant refrain in all public forums), each pair’s conversations are private.

Other Groups have participated since the initial launch, like Mama Dragons, which Cohen describes as a support network for Mormon families with LGBTQ kids. “They’re having a profound faith and family crisis,” he explains, “and finding people going through that experience is really hard.”

Matching without an algorithm

Part of what is making it such fertile ground for connecting is the lack of algorithmic intervention. Cohen says that it’s a very manual process that relies on admininstrators’ expertise within their communities and the qualifications of its members. Facebook provides an additional layer of tools for admins to manage an influx of information and customizes the data to help them ask more specific questions to make prospective pairings. Allison Esposito, an administrator of Tech Ladies, says she’s been needing this kind of tool for a while–especially since most of her members are on Facebook.