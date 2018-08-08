The 2018 Fast Company Innovation Festival Returns with an All-New Look

The fourth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival returns to New York City, October 22 to 26. Featuring leading executives and creative professionals from across the tech, entertainment, and business worlds, the event offers a mix of interactive workshops and engrossing panel discussions. The remarkable breadth of content, experiences, and ideas is reflected in the festival’s dynamic new logo.

“This year marks a new look for the Innovation Festival—our 2018 logo aims to reflect the ideas, energy, creativity, and fun of the festival and its attendees,” says Stephanie Mehta, Fast Company‘s new editor-in-chief. “We celebrate change and innovation every day, and this year’s attendees can expect the same high-energy mix of sessions and speakers, even as we strive to create conversations that reflect timely and trending topics.”

Fast Company creative director Mike Schnaidt is responsible for the festival’s bold new branding. “We started by asking, ‘What’s the most extreme way we could visualize ideation?’ and our solution was combining the urban setting of the festival and imagining it as an event more explosive than the Fourth of July,” Schnaidt says. “We represent the breadth of content through icons, which launch into the sky at the same speed as these rockets.”

International leaders in business, design, and culture will share their insights alongside Fast Company editors on stage at the renowned 92nd Street Y (1395 Lexington Ave.) on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Specially themed networking opportunities and panel discussions will take place at Convene (237 Park Ave.), an imaginative event space conveniently located near Grand Central Station, that’s ideal for meaningful connections, illuminating live journalism, and immersive experiences.

Festival attendees can also participate in more than 100 Fast Tracks, Fast Company‘s popular field trips that go inside the labs, studios, and offices of New York’s most cutting-edge companies.

Recent speaker confirmations include: Bob Greenberg, founder, chairman, and CEO, R/GA; Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy, social initiatives, Apple; Nic Jammet, cofounder and chief concept officer, Sweetgreen; Sadie Lincoln, cofounder and CEO, Barre3; Michael Preysman, founder and CEO, Everlane; Albert Shum, corporate vice president of design, Microsoft; and Darren Walker, president, Ford Foundation. They join Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.; Chip Conley, author and strategic adviser, Airbnb; and Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks; along with dozens more.

Confirmed Fast Tracks include: Alice, Anheuser-Busch, Astro Studios, Barre3, CookFox Architects, The Dodo, Droga5 and Second Child, Equinox, Frog, Grey, Make It Nice, Deloitte Digital’s Market Gravity, Marvel Entertainment, NowThis, Outdoor Voices, Red Antler, R/GA, Sakara, Shinola, Sub Rosa, Superunion, Sylvain Labs, SYPartners, Tommy John, Upright Citizens Brigade, Well+Good, and many more.