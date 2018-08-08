Amazon basically wants to turn Whole Foods into a drive thru

Amazon wants to help you eat in your car, the way god intended.

The e-commerce giant-turned-real-world-grocery-purveyor is testing out a new service that will let Amazon Prime members pick up Whole Food groceries in 30 minutes or less, without stepping out of the car or stepping foot in the store.

The service is currently being tested in Sacramento and Virginia Beach, with more cities to come throughout 2018. To use it, do your grocery shopping on the Prime Now app, and choose the pickup option at checkout. If you have an hour to spare, orders over $35 are entitled to free pickup. Orders under $35, come with a pickup fee is $1.99.

Want your chick peas and arugula faster? Shell out $4.99 to pick up them up in 30 minutes. If you’re really in a rush, use the Prime Now app to alert Whole Foods that you’re on your way and the groceries will be ready when you arrive.

“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” said Stephenie Landry, worldwide VP Prime Now, AmazonFresh, and Amazon Restaurants, in a statement about the new service. “A customer can order at 5:00 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival.”

Hopefully, this applies to people who arrive on foot, scooter, bike, or other forms of non-car transportation, too.