Rashida Tlaib: 6 things to know about the likely first Muslim woman in Congress

Rashida Tlaib is poised to make history. She is the projected Democratic primary winner in Michigan’s 13th District, a seat held for years by former Rep. John Conyers before he resigned in December amid allegations of sexual harassment. Tlaib will not face a Republican opponent in the November election, and thus is on the brink of becoming the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. She will represent the heavily Democratic district, which covers much of Detroit and some of its suburbs, for a full term beginning in January.

Tlaib is also in a very close race with Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, in a special primary race to serve the last two months of Conyers’s term. According to the AP, the race is still too close to call, as of early Wednesday morning.

Here are six things to know about the trailblazing Congresswoman-to-be: