Our privacy concerns have brought this VPN provider tons of new users

Thanks to growing fears about surveillance by governments and internet providers, and because of restrictions on online media by authoritarian regimes around the world, more internet users are turning to virtual private networks to keep their online activities private.

And whenever data breaches or privacy violations make the news, more users download VPN software, says David Gorodyansky, cofounder and CEO of VPN provider AnchorFree.

“We see massive spikes in the order of a few hours,” he says.

Most recently, the company has seen a burst of downloads of its Hotspot Shield VPN software amid restrictions on social media in Iraq, after protests in that country. In total, the company has seen more than 600 million downloads of the software, though Gorodyansky emphasizes that the number of users is likely smaller, since users have downloaded versions of the software to multiple devices.

Like other VPN tools, Hotspot Shield routes internet traffic from users’ phones and computers over a securely encrypted channel to its own servers, making it difficult for ISPs or governments to snoop on traffic or block access to particular sites. The software also hides its users’ IP addresses from the websites they access, making it harder to know where users are coming from or to monitor them from site to site. Earlier waves of interest in Hotspot Shield came in 2010, during the Arab Spring protests–and in 2016, when Pokemon Go players used it to access the game before it was officially rolled out in their own countries.

Though the market for VPN software is a crowded one, AnchorFree claims that its innovations have made Hotspot Shield speedier than many rivals, which can make a difference to users frustrated by added delays caused by the extra communication steps involved in using a VPN. A recent study sponsored by AnchorFree and conducted by security-auditing company AV-Test found Hotspot Shield to provide the fastest connection of VPN technologies tested.

“We built our own proprietary VPN technology that essentially its goal is to substantially increase performance,” Gorodyansky says. Among other features, the software opens multiple digital connections between user machines and AnchorFree servers, he says. The atypical protocol also can make it harder for hostile countries to spot Hotspot Shield users and shut down access to the service.