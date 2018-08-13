Psychologists explain how left-handed people work differently

As child educational psychologist, author, and former UCLA associate professor Charlotte Reznick, PhD (who is left-handed herself) explains, this fragment of the population sees the world through a unique lens. “When we’re left-handed, our right brains are usually dominant, and that’s where creativity and intuition are centered. So it’s often easier for us to be creative than logical. And our brains more easily use both sides of the brain at once, so we have the advantage of also being more flexible in our thinking,” she explains.

How does this impact how left-handers perform? Here, experts explain:

They’re used to putting up with challenges

As the daughter of two right-handed parents, I didn’t realize I was a lefty until I went to kindergarten. At first writing was difficult for me until a teacher put my pencil in my other hand—and poof! I took off scribbling. Because my parents assumed I was a righty (and why wouldn’t they? Lefties are rare), I’m actually able to do most tasks with both hands. With sports, for example, I’m actually stronger with my right hand, but I can play tennis just as easily as a lefty. With writing or anything that stimulates the creative aspect of work, I’m 100% a lefty.

The ability to move between both sides of our body is actually pretty common, according to Reznick, and it’s one of the ways us lefties work strategically. Because we’ve grown up with the challenges of being different in world where nearly everything is designs for right-handed people, we tend to be nimble. Even if it’s as small as adapting to doors, tools, or scissors, she says we’ve developed functional solutions for it all. That makes left-handers more flexible in the office and fast to react. “Subtle things are more difficult for us—like opening a door, cutting a piece of paper, even writing left to right—but we rise to the occasion,” she adds.

They see and feel the general idea of every issue

One way to look at the contrast between lefties and righties, according to psychologist Yvonne Thomas, PhD, is how they approach problem solving. While those on the right might apply logical solutions to an issue, she explains that lefties have the innate ability to come up with several options, as opposed to just one black-and-white route.

Reznick has experienced this personally, explaining she often sees or feels the general idea of the task at hand, rather than needing to break down an issue into specific, tangible parts. “When parents come into my office for my help in their child’s behavior, I take time to listen to their concerns, but I form an opinion, from a feeling I get, from my intuition, rather than from a logical list of problems they offer. I am able to look under the words to the bigger picture of emotions and find a more creative solution than many others,” she shares.