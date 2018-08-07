Volume bad! Quality good! Can Disney beat Netflix with this strategy?

On Disney’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday , chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed more details about the company’s OTT strategy, making one thing very clear: Disney is not trying to be Netflix.

Repeating a message he’s said before, but with more granular details this time, Iger said that Disney is “not in the volume game” when it comes to its new digital apps, most notably the family entertainment app that Disney is launching in late 2019. That service will be loaded up with movies and TV shows from–and based on–Disney premium brands like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, as well at Nat Geo, which Disney will soon own thanks to its almost $72 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox. But Iger stressed that it will not be following the path of Netflix, which is releasing more original movies this year than all of the Hollywood studios combined.

“We want to be in the quality game,” Iger said. “Netflix is in the high volume game. We don’t really need to do that.” Amazon has stated in the last several months under new chief Jennifer Salke that it, too, is not interested in volume. Meanwhile, HBO is reputedly being asked by its new corporate parent AT&T to bulk up to compete.

He went on to say that the price of the new service will reflect its slimmer portfolio—i.e. it will be cheaper than Netflix. (Though it is not clear if Disney’s service plus Hulu, which will have all of Disney’s adult fare, will be more expensive than a single Netflix subscription.)

Speaking of Hulu, Iger also put to rest the idea, posited by some analysts, that Disney would be putting most of its OTT eggs in Hulu, which it will own 60% of once the Fox deal closes. Rather, he reiterated that next year the company-wide priority will be launching the Disney entertainment app, which will complement ESPN Plus, the sports app that the company launched earlier this year and that Iger said is performing better than expected. (He declined to offer specifics.)

He also said that Disney is not making “an aggregation play” by combining all of its OTT assets in one service, but instead will be offering consumers three options—sports, family entertainment, and Hulu—as that best reflects how people consume content. Viewers prefer to “make decisions on their own in terms of what kind of packages they want,” Iger said.

Still, Disney will offer a bundled package to consumers who want to sign up for all three of the apps, though Iger did not go into details as to how that would be priced.