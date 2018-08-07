If Elon Musk is joking, this isn’t funny

Tesla is having quite a day. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is taking a 3% to 5% stake in Tesla through secondary markets, sending Tesla’s stock up 5%. Then CEO Elon Musk tweeted the following:
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Is this a material announcement by Tesla’s CEO? Is it just an opportunity to make a weird weed reference? The company didn’t return a request for comment. Joke or no, the tweet bumped Tesla’s stock even higher. As of this writing, shares of Tesla are up more than 7%. There are now questions about whether Musk is intentionally manipulating his company’s stock.
The SEC declined to comment.
Trades of Tesla stock came to a stop around 2 p.m., according to CNBC. Musk, meanwhile, continues to push the idea that the company “could” go private.
Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Last week, when the company shared its second-quarter earnings, investors were hopeful that Musk had turned over a new, less-erratic leaf, after he apologized for his bizarre past behavior. He also promised profitability in Q3. This recent spate of tweets may have them reconsidering.
That is not to say that it wouldn’t be wise for Tesla to go private. The company has faced scrutiny for its failure to meet its own car-production deadlines and for continually losing money. And as Axios notes, having investors sell at $420 per share “makes sense as a typical take-private premium.” There are also a lot of short sellers betting against Tesla.
Whether or not this is a serious change in direction for the company (CNBC is reporting that it reached out to a bunch of Wall Street Banks and none of them had heard anything about this deal), making these kinds of claims on Twitter only inspires eye-rolls. Not that it matters. Musk is increasingly proving to be untouchable.