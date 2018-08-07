If Elon Musk is joking, this isn’t funny

Tesla is having quite a day. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is taking a 3% to 5% stake in Tesla through secondary markets, sending Tesla’s stock up 5%. Then CEO Elon Musk tweeted the following:

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Is this a material announcement by Tesla’s CEO? Is it just an opportunity to make a weird weed reference? The company didn’t return a request for comment. Joke or no, the tweet bumped Tesla’s stock even higher. As of this writing, shares of Tesla are up more than 7%. There are now questions about whether Musk is intentionally manipulating his company’s stock.

The SEC declined to comment.

Trades of Tesla stock came to a stop around 2 p.m., according to CNBC. Musk, meanwhile, continues to push the idea that the company “could” go private.

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Last week, when the company shared its second-quarter earnings, investors were hopeful that Musk had turned over a new, less-erratic leaf, after he apologized for his bizarre past behavior. He also promised profitability in Q3. This recent spate of tweets may have them reconsidering.