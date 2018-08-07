Royal Caribbean is now offering AI-fueled musical souvenirs

Forget your commemorative keychain and keepsake snow globe, because Royal Caribbean has a new kind of souvenir for its travelers.

The cruise line spent more than a year designing and building an AI–driven tool that transforms vacation photos into an original video with matching soundtrack, which friends and family are wayyyy more likely to sit through than your annual vacation-photo slideshow.

For the new souvenir, RC teamed up with music pros from the Berklee College of Music to create a unique song generator called SoundSeeker. The innovative tool is a patent-pending digital experience, powered by artificial intelligence, that uses machine learning to create original soundtracks based on the content of each photograph.

Users can upload three photos of their choice; the AI analyzes them based on color, landscape, backdrop, emotion, body language and facial expression. SoundSeeker then turns them into a music video, complete with soundtrack and Instagram-ready shareable link. Check out an example below or play with it here, and see if you ever go back to boring old souvenir T-shirts again.