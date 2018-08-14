Trulia is building the Netflix for neighborhoods

“Location, location, location.” It’s an old mantra in real estate, yet digital real estate platforms have never really talked about neighborhoods before–just homes. That’s something Trulia wants to change.

The listings app, which is owned by Zillow and currently claims roughly 10% of the real estate app market share, is hoping to distinguish itself with a new feature called Trulia Neighborhoods. The idea? To give people a real feel for what it’s like to live in a neighborhood before they move there, using a combination of photography, drone footage, infographics, quotes from locals, and tons of factoids about each neighborhood that range from commute time to crime to how well-kept the yards are.

“The neighborhood is so important to the home process, buying or renting,” says Tim Correia, SVP and general manager at Trulia. “And it’s something no one else is addressing in the market. Consumers have to hack together a bunch of solutions to get a view of what’s going on.” For the home buyer today, that means starting in an app like Trulia to find a house, then hopping over to Google Streetview for a look at its block, and then to any number of other internet searches for statistics on schools and crime.

Finding the right neighborhood isn’t just important, today. It’s actually the most important thing to buyers, according to the company. When Trulia surveyed people planning to move over the next 18 months, 84% said the neighborhood is as important or more important than the home itself–and that was true at the beginning of their search process up until the moment they actually chose their new home.

At the same time, another Trulia study learned that three years after moving, 40% of people regretted their move. “It had nothing to do with the physical building,” says Correia. “It had everything else around the neighborhood–vibe, walkability, friendless, parking . . . so we think we’re starting to answer that question for people so they understand.”

With those stats in hand, Trulia began developing its new Neighborhoods view to paint users a picture not just of a home, but the place where it’s located. To build each page, Trulia hires photographers and videographers in each city, then combines this imagery with facts in a Snapchat-style series of images that let you scroll through a neighborhood in an annotated slideshow. You can also hop through photos by classification to see images of the main street, or a neighborhood’s particular architecture styles.

“You see things like power lines,” says Correia, of the unexpected consequences of putting images front and center, which connote all sorts of quiet information about the infrastructure and age of a neighborhood.