This clever bottle visualizes the terroir of the wine within

Every Costco-level oenophile knows that wine is not just fermented grape juice. It’s a way to taste the terroir of the vineyard–the soil, rain, sun, breeze, and more.

Most wine labels overlook this, focusing on a simple text logo accompanied by a short description about blackberry notes and counties in California. But a new vineyard called Brute, spotted by Prosthetic Knowledge, makes its weather the forefront of the brand.

At the vineyard, in Hamburg, Germany, sensors collect data on wind, rain, and temperature. That’s turned into a real-time data visualization developed by branding firm Landor and creative director Patrik Huebner. It lives online, as a fairly standard, pointillist information cloud. Each bottle also has a paper wrapping that depicts the visualization–the season of weather that led to the wine’s harvest. The bottle literally advertises the conditions in which the vines and grapes were grown.

You probably can’t translate that visual torrent into meaningful information on wind speed or temperature. Still, it’s about the most perfect marriage of data and brand I can imagine. If nothing else, it’s a reminder of the many uncontrollable, unforeseeable forces that made the very particular magic inside the bottle possible.