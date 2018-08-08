What to consider when you apply for jobs you feel underqualified for

You spot your dream job , but it’s a reach–a reach beyond the next step in your career. It’s two steps or three steps or 10 steps removed from what your next job should be–and so, you stop just short of applying. But you should apply anyway. Why? As career coach Hallie Crawford says, “reaching is a way to grow as a professional and achieve new career goals.”

Before you submit your resume and cover letter, however, there are at least seven things you should know about applying to a “reach position.” These insider tips and tricks will help you stand out from the crowd and score your dream job. Read on to learn more.

1. You’ll have to battle hiring managers’ assumptions

It’s all but a fact: “Hiring managers will make assumptions based on your resume and cover letter,” warns millennial career expert Jill Jacinto. So, “it is your job to connect the dots for them before they place your resume in the no pile.” How can you do that? It’s easy, Jacinto promises. “Give them a clear understanding of not only why you are applying for this role but how your current skill set is a complement to the work that you will be doing,” she says.

2. Transferable skills will help you stand out in the right way

You may not meet all the requirements of your dream job. But rather than focusing on what you’re missing, highlight the skills you have that will help you succeed in any position–and you’ll catch a recruiter’s attention in the best way, says Crawford. “Maybe you don’t have a specific qualification, but you’ve already been using the skills the qualification demands in another way,” she says. “Make those your star stories to show you’re up for the challenge.”

Related: How to prepare for an interview when the job is a stretch

3. Hiring managers want people open to learning new skills

You may believe it or not, but a willingness to learn what you don’t already know can be just as valuable as already having the knowledge when it comes to applying to a reach position. “Employers know that it will be almost impossible to find someone who can tick off all the boxes on their checklist,” Jacinto explains. “Instead, hiring managers are looking for people who are open to learning new skills.” In your application, “clearing highlighting the fact that you have been trained in other roles, have used new technology, or gone back to school to excel in a certain area helps show that you would be a good fit,” Jacinto says.

4. Sometimes it’s not what you know, but who you know

Before you apply to a position that’s a couple steps above your current paygrade, consider setting up an informational interview with someone who already has your dream job. “Find out what else is needed to be successful at that position besides the qualifications you are lacking, such as soft skills,” instructs Crawford, who adds, “this will help you feel more confident in an interview [as well as help you] to showcase what you do bring to the table.”