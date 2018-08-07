Despite Facebook’s crackdown, activists still plan to protest white supremacy this weekend

For months, activists have been planning a big counter-protest to the Unite the Right white supremacist rally this Saturday on the one-year anniversary of Charlottesville. They were busy promoting the event, securing a location, and coordinating their activities when they were presented with a new hurdle last week–the allegation that they were Russian bots.

One of the accounts shut down by Facebook in its recent crackdown on pages allegedly created by Russian-linked trolls was Resisters, which had created a Facebook event promoting the Unite the Right counter-protest. But soon after it was created, local real-life organizers had taken over planning and promoting the event. Yet Facebook still deleted both the Resisters page and the upcoming event, claiming that they were affiliated with Russian propaganda efforts.

That didn’t stop the organizers, who say that the counter-protest is still going forward. How they rebounded from the negative media coverage and kept going involved a mix of creative decision-making and resourcefulness, organizers tell Fast Company.

On the original event page, about 2,000 people indicated they were interested in attending the counter protest, as well as 600 who said they were definitely going, according to Washington, D.C., Black Lives Matter organizer Makia Green. With its removal by Facebook, local organizers like Green had to try and find other ways to reach those 2,600-plus people.

They made a new event page, which received over 1,500 RSVPs in two days. They mobilized with other local groups to make sure all were in lockstep. And they’ve been trying to shift the media narrative for the past week–away from a Russian bot intrusion and toward their goal of promoting the counter-protest.

And they’re upset about how the whole situation has been handled by Facebook. Though the company claimed that the dozens of accounts it shut down had “coordinated inauthentic behavior” and touted its proactive stance in advance of the midterm elections, organizers feel that Facebook didn’t do its due diligence on Resisters. “There could have been a lot more investigation,” Green tells me. Instead, Facebook seems to have discovered a potential bot account that was associated with a group of activists, and then killed the pages it was allegedly involved with. Local organizers, says Green, were not contacted by Facebook and were not aware of any such inquiry.

Facebook, according to CNN, claims that it informed the organizers about the suspicious accounts. The Huffington Post reports that some organizers received vague emails that looked spammy, which appear to be Facebook’s only attempt to contact them.