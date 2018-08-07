Male cheerleaders are coming to an NFL sideline near you

Cheerleading has been a part of the NFL since 1954, when the Baltimore Colts decided their marching band needed a little help in getting their team excited. After 64 years, two teams are shaking things up a bit. The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are adding male cheerleaders to their squads for the first time ever.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are the trailblazing dancers, who both made the Rams cheerleading squad back in March. According to NFL.com, Jesse Hernandez was inspired by them and auditioned for the Saintsations, the New Orleans squad, after his mom sent him the story. He officially made the 2018 roster just a few days ago.

All three men will make their NFL debut this Thursday, when the NFL preseason begins. According to NFL.com, 26 of the 32 teams in the NFL have official cheerleading squads. Hopefully, more of the teams will let men celebrate their love of football by dancing on the sidelines, instead of in their seats. Now if only they would start paying them more than minimum wage.

Still can’t belive I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! ???? thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer #LARams pic.twitter.com/srpkYiVmEI — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 27, 2018