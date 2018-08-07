West Hollywood has “no jurisdiction” to remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star

The West Hollywood City Council has passed a resolution to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There’s just one small problem–they don’t actually have the power to do that.

On Monday night, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran tweeted that the West Hollywood City Council had unanimously passed a resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star. However, when we reached out to the group behind the Walk of Fame, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler, sent a statement pointing out that the West Hollywood City Council does not have any jurisdiction over who gets a star and who doesn’t.

“As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Gubler said. “The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

That doesn’t mean the motion was for nothing. Gubler noted that once they receive an official communication from the City of West Hollywood, “it will be referred to [their] Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting.”

The star has become a battleground as people take out their political anxiety on the patch of sidewalk. It’s been destroyed twice since the 2016 election, most recently on July 25. People have also built a wall around the star, painted a swastika on it, and vandalized it with stickers, including ones that read “#IResist.”