Starting a startup? Consider one of these 10 states

If you’re looking to start a startup, don’t head directly to Silicon Valley. Zippia has put together a list of the best states for startups, and while California is on the list, so are plenty of other less expensive options.
These are the 10 best states to open a startup, according to Zippia’s analysis:
- Massachusetts
- California
- Colorado
- Washington
- New York
- Utah
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Oregon
- Texas
To make their determination, Zippia’s researchers took data from PwC’s Q2 2018 MoneyTree Report to see overall deals for startups, deals for startups per-capita, and the amount startups were funded per-capita. They then added data from The Kauffman Index, which ranks states on their rate of startup growth. Massachusetts had some 113 deals funded to the tune of $2.8 billion, which isn’t too shabby considering the population is a mere 6.8 million.
On the flip side, Mississippi ranked as the worst state to begin a startup. Other states to avoid include Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, and Alaska.