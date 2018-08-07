advertisement
  • 11:00 am

Starting a startup? Consider one of these 10 states

[Photo: 12019/Pixabay]
By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

If you’re looking to start a startup, don’t head directly to Silicon Valley. Zippia has put together a list of the best states for startups, and while California is on the list, so are plenty of other less expensive options.

These are the 10 best states to open a startup, according to Zippia’s analysis:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. California
  3. Colorado
  4. Washington
  5. New York
  6. Utah
  7. Virginia
  8. Maryland
  9. Oregon
  10. Texas

[Image: Zippia]
To make their determination, Zippia’s researchers took data from PwC’s Q2 2018 MoneyTree Report to see overall deals for startups, deals for startups per-capita, and the amount startups were funded per-capita. They then added data from The Kauffman Index, which ranks states on their rate of startup growth. Massachusetts had some 113 deals funded to the tune of $2.8 billion, which isn’t too shabby considering the population is a mere 6.8 million.

On the flip side, Mississippi ranked as the worst state to begin a startup. Other states to avoid include Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, and Alaska.

