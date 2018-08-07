Starting a startup? Consider one of these 10 states

If you’re looking to start a startup, don’t head directly to Silicon Valley. Zippia has put together a list of the best states for startups, and while California is on the list, so are plenty of other, less expensive options.

These are the 10 best states to open a startup, according to Zippia’s analysis:

Massachusetts California Colorado Washington New York Utah Virginia Maryland Oregon Texas

To make their determination, Zippia’s researchers took data from PwC’s Q2 2018 MoneyTree Report to see overall deals for startups, deals for startups per-capita, and the amount startups were funded per-capita. They then added data from The Kauffman Index, which ranks states on their rate of startup growth. Massachusetts had some 113 deals funded, to the tune of $2.8 billion, which isn’t too shabby considering the population is a mere 6.8 million.

On the flip side, Mississippi ranked as the worst state to begin a startup. Other states to avoid include Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, and Alaska.