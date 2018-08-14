The state of black women getting funding in 2018

Related: This Is What It’s Like To Be The Only Black Woman Founder At A Pitch Event

Founding starts with funding. While Richelieu Dennis, founder of Shea Moisture and owner of Essence Ventures, recently launched the $100 million New Voices Fund to resolve the disparity in funding by investesting in companies owned and/or managed by women of color, there are larger systemic issues at play. An analysis of a data set of roughly 900 venture capitalists in the industry released last month found that 40% of all investors attended either Stanford or Harvard. The assessment, by venture capitalist Richard Kerby, partner at Equal Ventures, also found that the industry was 70% white, 82% male, and only employed eight black women and two Latinas. With such homogenous and insular industry statistics as these, it can easily lead to underfunding, or not even finding, good technology and founders born of these communities. What does this mean a year later for the future of inclusive innovation, particularly for the demographic that Nielsen has shown sets trends, are early adopters, and drive culture?

Small victories

The last year has shown some small victories, seeing the latest round of $1 million+ raises see two additional black women join the ranks of the small number of black women with such funding rounds. In April, Vanity Fair featured 26 women of color who have raised $1 million in outside funding, including 16 black women.

One of those women, cofounder and CEO of Blavity, Morgan Debaun, closed a $6.5 million Series A funding round in July, after raising $2 million last year. Reflecting on her fundraising experience, she notes that it isn’t too different from other founders, but for some interesting isolated issues underrepresented founders face. “Raising a Series A after a seed round is hard for everyone. You have to make sure you’ve shown the ‘right’ kind of progress VCs are looking for, and metrics have to be on point,” says Debaun. “That said, metrics are sometimes not comparable. At the later seed and Series A stage, it’s about comps being comparable to similar companies [as yours]. Therefore, if your comps don’t line up mostly because you’ve been underfinanced, it can be difficult for people to look past that.”

What will really move the needle

Debaun points to one possible suggestion that could help with underfunding and finding good investments–more black VCs with decision making authority. “A great way to help move the needle would be having managing partners and black VCs in these large firms that can make decisions. What we need to work on is building a network so that we don’t have to go outside of our networks and communities to raise, and larger black VCs that can lead raise rounds.”