Is it possible to multitask?

You probably spend many of your working hours multitasking–whether you realize it or not. From working with multiple tabs open (guilty), writing an email while talking to your colleagues on Slack (also guilty), or eating your lunch while reviewing a document (guilty again!).

While you may even realize that your productivity suffers when you try to do two things at once, avoiding multi-tasking is extremely hard to do. So you might be wondering, is it really as bad as researchers say it is, or are there situations where it’s okay (or even good), to do more than one thing at a time?

In this week’s episode of Secrets of the Most Productive People, my co-host Kate Davis and I spoke to UT Austin psychology professor and longtime Fast Company contributor Art Markman. We dive into what multi-tasking does to your brain, and whether some people are truly better at it than others. And for those of you who want to give up your multi-tasking habits once and for all? Art has some advice for you too! Tune in this week on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, RadioPublic, or wherever you get your podcast to find out more.