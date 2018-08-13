Are you a leader or a manager? Here’s the difference

If you have a management title, you may think of yourself as a leader. However, there are some stark differences between how leaders and managers motivate people toward common goals.

Halelly Azulay, founder and CEO of TalentGrow LLC and author of Employee Development on a Shoestring, says the main difference between leaders and managers is that leaders attract a following who believe in their vision, while managers have people who do work for them without necessarily any intrinsic buy-in to a particular vision.

A manager is someone who has climbed up the ranks as a result of their experience in the field and fills the gap between upper management and the technical workers on the ground. “Management is about getting things done in the day-to-day, managing schedules, workflow, projects, and performance,” says Azulay. Managers set short-term goals, delegate tasks, resolve issues, and enforce policy.

Leaders, on the other hand, influence and inspire people to action. They provide a long-term vision and goals for the organization and rally people around those goals. “Leaders shape values and culture and role model behaviors,” says Tammy Perkins, chief people officer and leadership expert at Fjuri.

You don’t need to be a manager to be a leader

“The primary distinction between a manager and a leader is that you don’t have to hold a management job title to be a leader, and a leader doesn’t have to have formal power over direct reports,” says Perkins. While not all managers are leaders, both argue managers will be more successful if they develop their leadership skills. So, how can managers become great leaders?

