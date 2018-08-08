The first design portfolio that’s ever made me laugh

These days, most design portfolios have an air of sameness to them–like clone-stamp copies of one another. It’s somethingArgentinian designer and illustrator Mariano Pascual wanted to change.

“I was a little bit bored with my old website, as well as with other online portfolios that all look similar. I think that minimalistic style to show your work is a bit outdated, there’s a need to see new things now,” he says. “With sites like Instagram and Behance becoming more and more popular as a way to showcase work, it’s important to have a website that can tell another story.”

Pascual isn’t wrong. The spartan designs of most design portfolios today are tasteful, but they aren’t original. They’re also all the same container. Your photos and descriptions are uploaded in the same bounding boxes as everyone else’s. And if you subscribe to the theory that the message is the medium, then everyone speaking on a single platform is saying the same thing.

But Pascual’s new portfolio, created in conjunction with the agency Achos! and covered recently by It’s Nice That, speaks in a language all its own.

The finished site looks like an off-brand Microsoft Windows competitor from the late ’90s, complete with a File menu bar, dock, and little boxes you click to close windows. The quirkiness seeps into every level of the experience. He created each component of the interface, including an “Open Explorer” button that appears to be a normal web browser, before it fills your screen with illustrated alerts, scandalous body parts, and cryptocurrency ads.